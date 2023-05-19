Bad Bunny's 'Where She Goes' Music Video May Pay Homage to Kendall Jenner: Here Are the Clues
Bad Bunny's new music video for his song, "Where She Goes," has some fans wondering if he's planted little tributes to Kendall Jenner throughout the project.
Set in the desert, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, finds himself coming in contact with a woman dressed as an angel and crashing a bonfire party, before waking up alone next to a pile of ash and driving off. The music video is filled with celebrity cameos, including Frank Ocean, Dominic Fike, Lil Uzi Vert, Ronaldinho, Isabella Manderson, Julian Consuegra, Juliana Nalú, and Sabrina Zada.
As fans speculate whether some imagery, and a particular party guest, might be an homage to Jenner, Bad Bunny opened up to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about his personal life amid romance rumors.
"I just enjoy my life right now. What's next?" the 29-year-old musician said. "I don't know. I'm just enjoying my life right now, I'm just living and breathing."
In "Where She Goes," Bad Bunny details a romantic night with a woman he can't seem to forget. "I like your flow / Quietly you always steal the show," he croons in Spanish.
As for the music video itself, fans think that the angel who appears to the artist could be a reference to Jenner's time as a Victoria's Secret Angel.
Additionally, the music video features several wild horses running through the desert, which fans think could be an homage to Jenner's love of the animals. The 27-year-old model and Bad Bunny also went horseback riding together in March.
There is also a scorpion crawling across the sand in the music video, which fans believe could be referencing Jenner's zodiac sign: Scorpio.
Bad Bunny also brings up Scorpios in his song, "Coco Chanel."
"I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it," he sings in Spanish, leading some to believe he's taking a dig at Jenner's ex, Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker. "Scorpio women are dangerous."
Lastly, the woman at the party who Bad Bunny ultimately kisses does bare some resemblance to Jenner in her height and stature.
While fans speculate over hidden meanings in Bad Bunny's music video, he's spending more and more time with Jenner.
Last week, the two sat courtside for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, and they seemed to have a blast. When Jenner and Bad Bunny weren't whispering sweet things to each other, they appeared to be really into the game, which the Lakers won.
"Kendall and Bad Bunny are getting closer and closer every day. They talk and text non-stop and see each other whenever it’s possible. They are definitely getting more smitten with each other as they spend more time with each other," a source recently told ET. "Bad Bunny makes Kendall laugh and she is always smiling around him. He genuinely just makes her happy and there is no drama. He’s also a big romantic, which Kendall finds very attractive and sweet. Kendall has moved on from Devin and is in a great place."
