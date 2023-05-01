Bad Bunny is back at Met Gala! On Monday, the 29-year-old rapper stepped out for the annual event at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in a custom suit by Jacquemus.

Accompanied by the French fashion designer, the "Me Porto Bonito" singer was dressed to impress in an all-white double-breasted suit jacket in tweed, which featured an open back.

The cutout revealed a silver body chain with the letter J, to represent the fashion house he was sporting. Bad Bunny completed the look with an off-white tie and a pair of custom tweed trousers and a pair of white leather paddled ballerinas.

The inside of his suit jacket also featured a special ode to the late Karl Lagerfeld, with a printed picture of Casa Malaparte -- also the name of one of Lagerfeld's books of photographs -- photographed by the Chanel designer in 1997, sewn inside.

Ever the performer, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, completed the look with a 26-foot taffeta train with embroidered white flowers. As for his accessories, the rapper kept it simple, rocking a pair of pearl earrings and slicking his curly 'do all the way back.

Bad Bunny made his Met Gala debut last year, wearing a custom look designed by Burberry’s Riccardo Tisci. The look featured a classic blue collared shirt and black tie, worn underneath a tan puff-sleeve jacket and skirt.

This year's Met Gala theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. The Chanel creative director died in February 2019. He was 85 years old.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

