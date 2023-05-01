Jared Leto Dresses as Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette at 2023 Met Gala
Jared Leto certainly understood the 2023 Met Gala theme! The actor dressed in a giant cat costume -- a nod to late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette -- for fashion's biggest night.
The crowd at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday was bewildered when the unknown person wearing the Choupette costume showed up on the carpet. It wasn't until Leto took off the giant cat head and revealed himself that everyone knew his identity.
The showmanship didn't stop there! Leto had a full outfit change on the Met carpet revealing a long black ensemble with a matching cape. The look was accented with diamond shoulder pads and his signature dark makeup.
Speaking to ET's Rachel Smith on the Met Gala carpet, Leto explained his motivation behind dressing as Choupette.
"I knew Karl. He was always such a kind man to me. I could just imagine him looking down with a big smile on his face, seeing Choupette in all his glory. So it's a pleasure to be here to support this benefit."
The theme this year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches.
After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.
The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl" and the co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.
