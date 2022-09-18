Jared Leto Splits From Valery Kaufman, Has Been 'Dating Around' Source Says
Jared Leto Says Letting Go of His Characters Is a ‘Mourning Proc…
How the Crown Jewels Are Passed Down Through the Royal Family
Blake Lively Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds
'Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Cast: Selma Blair, Teresa Giu…
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want Their Kids to Have Royal…
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Are Living Apart While Working Out…
Why Queen Elizabeth's Children and Grandchildren Stand Vigil Ove…
Prince Harry Spends His Birthday in London as Queen Elizabeth Li…
Anne Heche's Memoir Sets Release Date as Family Fights Over Her …
Prince Harry Will Be Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at Queen's…
‘The Voice’: Camila Cabello Jokes About Getting ‘Hazed’ as New C…
Kanye West Promises to Unleash the 'Monster' After Rant Comparin…
'Lightyear': Chris Evans on Taking Over Tim Allen's Iconic 'Toy …
Prince Harry Gets Emotional During Queen Elizabeth's Service
Rosie O'Donnell Says She 'Never Got Over' Ellen DeGeneres' Comme…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Visit Memorial for Queen Eliza…
Jared Leto is back on the market! A source confirms to ET that the Morbius star and model Valery Kaufman have split.
"Jared Leto and Valery Kaufman broke up,” the source tells ET. Adding that the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman has been on the dating scene since their split.
“He is single and has been dating around,” the source adds.
Leto, 50, and Kaufman, 28, were first linked to each other in 2015. While the pair spent most of their romance out of the spotlight, they were often spotted in New York City, Los Angeles and other places.
During the duration of their relationship, neither one publicly confirmed their romance. Since the split, Leto has been enjoying his time in New York for Fashion Week. The House of Gucci actor was spotted hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio and has been seen across the city riding bikes.
Leto also attended the US. Open.
In May, Kaufman seemingly confirmed that she was in a new relationship with a snap of her and a mystery man.
“Postcard from Saint-Tropez 🧡,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her and a man lying out on a boat.
In 2016, the Oscar-winning actor shared his thoughts about his romantic future.
"You know what I have learned about women?" he quipped to Rolling Stone at the time. "I know absolutely nothing about women."
Leto confessed that he's still not sure if he'll ever get married. "It's just how things are," he shared.
"I don’t think there's a definitive decision that I've made." As for whether he'd ever consider having children, he joked that he may already have a kid out there somewhere. "You never know," he said.
RELATED CONTENT:
Julia Fox Reveals the Red Flags That Led to Her and Kanye West's Split
Florence Pugh Confirms Split From Zach Braff
Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Spotted Together Over a Year After Split
Pete Davidson Wears 'I Feel Like S**t' Shirt Post-Kim Kardashian Split