Pete Davidson let his shirt say it all on Saturday.

The comedian was spotted the day after news of his split from Kim Kardashian became public wearing a shirt that reads, "What… I feel like s**t."

A source close to Davidson and Kardashian confirmed the couple's breakup on Friday after nine months of dating. "The spark between Kim and Pete faded," the source said. "He's so sweet, but she didn't feel ready for something serious with him. They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him."

The news broke just a few weeks after a source told ET that the couple was struggling to stay connected amid their busy work calendars. Davidson is currently on set in Cairns, Australia for his upcoming Wizards! film with Orlando Bloom.

"They are both extremely busy with work, but they both make constant efforts to ensure that they see and spend time together on a relatively consistent basis, even if that means flying thousands of miles to be with each other," the source said at the time.

Other reports also surfaced regarding the couple's conflicting feelings about having children. Though Davidson recently told Kevin Hart he would love to have a child, sources told ET that Kardashian is more focused on her career. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source said last month.

While it may not have worked out, it seems the couple ended on good terms.

"She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now," the source said last week. "She felt like Pete was the extreme opposite of Kanye and it was good for her then. She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together. Kim wasn't feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet."

