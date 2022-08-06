Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Relationship Ended After Spark 'Faded,' Source Says
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split After 9 Months of Dating
Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock, Addresses Jada’s Involvemen…
Kim Kardashian Shows Surprising Support for Kanye West Amid Ongo…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split After 9 Months of Dating
Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison: Viola Da…
Khloé Kardashian Welcomes Second Child Via Surrogate
Maddox Jolie-Pitt Celebrates 21st Birthday With Mom Angelina Jol…
Rosie O'Donnell Is a First-Time Grandma!
Keke Palmer Teases 'Nope' and Reacts to Jennifer Lopez & Ben Aff…
Carlos Santana Taken to Hospital After Suffering From Heat Exhau…
Jennifer Coolidge Says 'American Pie' Role Led to 200 Hookups!
Rosie O'Donnell Mistook Mark Ruffalo for a ‘Homeless Guy’ on Set…
Rosie O'Donnell Weighs In on Elisabeth Hasselbeck's 'Strange' Re…
Joy Behar Says Alyssa Farah Griffin's Time On 'The View' Will Be…
James Franco Speaks Out, Reveals Why He’s Opening Up About Sexua…
Jenelle Evans Made Up Story About Husband Shooting and Killing H…
Selena Gomez Slams Body Shamers in TikToks From Her Hot Girl Sum…
Katy Perry 'Apologizes' to Kim Kardashian After Making Love Matc…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months of dating because "the spark between" them "faded."
A source tells ET that, yes, the former Saturday Night Live star is "so sweet, but she didn't feel ready for something serious with him." The source added, "They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now."
"She felt like Pete was the extreme opposite of Kanye and it was good for her then," the source continued. "She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together. Kim wasn't feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet."
A source confirmed to ET on Friday that the romance ended.
"Pete and Kim broke up. The distance has been hard and things were starting to fizzle out," the source said. "Pete being away for so long was hard for them. Kim is doing well and she knows she has a lot going on. Pete has been super busy as well."
E! News was first to report the split. ET has reached out to Kim and Pete's reps for comment.
Kim first connected with Pete when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. It wouldn't be long before they coupled up, made things Instagram official and hit the red carpet in Washington, D.C.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: A Complete Relationship Timeline
Kim Kardashian Shows Surprising Support for Kanye West Amid Ongoing Divorce Proceedings
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Getting Along & Communicating Amid Divorce
Kim Kardashian and Her Daughters Fashionably Support Kanye West