Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called it quits. A source tells ET that the pair, who first connected when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in Oct. 2021, have broken up after a nine-month-long romance.

"Pete and Kim broke up. The distance has been hard and things were starting to fizzle out," the source says. "Pete being away for so long was hard for them. Kim is doing well and she knows she has a lot going on. Pete has been super busy as well."

E! News was first to report the split. ET has reached out to Kim and Pete's reps for comment.

After sharing a kiss on SNL, Kim and Pete made headlines when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster. Several dates followed, before a source told ET more about the then-couple's relationship.

"Kim and Pete are casually dating and seeing where things go," the source said. "Pete is really into Kim and excited about her. Kim likes Pete as well, but isn't rushing into anything serious."

The pair soon jetted off on a vacation, all while drama with Kim's ex, Kanye "Ye" West, began.

"Pete and Kim had a great time on their trip to the Bahamas and are continuing to have a lot of fun together," a source told ET in January. "Kanye still isn't too thrilled by Pete and Kim's relationship, but is doing his best to stay distracted, busy and fulfilled with his own life."

Things escalated when Kanye dissed Pete in a track titled "Eazy." Pete was apparently unbothered, though, and referred to Kim as his "girlfriend" for the first time shortly thereafter.

"Pete finds Kanye's lyrics and interviews about him funny and entertaining. He is super chill about the situation and doesn't take it too personally," a source told ET in February. "But he hates that Kim has to deal with the drama."

Pete kept up the humor when Kanye released the music video for "Eazy," which shows the rapper kidnapping and burying a claymation figure that resembles the comedian.

"He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical," a source told ET. "He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him. [Pete] is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form."

The one-time couple made things Instagram official in March, the same month that fans spotted what appeared to be a tattoo of Kim's name on Pete's chest.

"Kim and Pete are super serious and they both want to take their relationship to the next level," a source told ET in April. "They are enamored with each other and are continuing to work on seeing their relationship blossom further, regardless of the drama that Kanye previously created."

Kim made a rare public comment about her relationship that same month, telling Robin Roberts that she felt "at peace" with Davidson.

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," she said. "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling to be at peace."

Just days later, the pair stepped out for their first public appearance together, attending the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians. The same month, they made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"He's just super genuine, and it’s just super fun to just hang out and do nothing then watch TV and just do nothing," Kim told ET of Pete at the time. "My favorite thing is finding someone to do nothing with. It's the best."

Their highly-publicized romance reached new heights in May, when Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, attended the Met Gala side-by-side. When The Kardashians premiered, fans got more insight into the couple's romance, as Kim revealed she'd made the first move with Pete, and hinted that she's had the best sex of her life with the comedian.

Throughout their romance, Pete became close to Kim and Kanye's four kids -- North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

"Kim and her family discussed how they’ve always navigated being a blended family well and that Kim had to do what was right for her and Pete," a source told ET in June. "The kids and Pete get along very well and Kim seeing him be so great with them only made her fall in love with Pete more.”

"Pete and Kim are so in love. Kim is light and happy with Pete and it shows in so many ways, including being a mom, with her work, in her friendships, and more," another source told ET the next month. "Pete has made a real effort to immerse himself into Kim's world and with her family and kids. He is so amazing with her children and she loves seeing him be silly with them and take an interest in their lives."

In July, things with the pair seemed to be as serious as ever, as a source told ET that Kim and Pete "will do whatever it takes to maintain and balance their professional and personal lives together."

"Kim and Pete's relationship is going better than ever and they are closer and more in love than ever before," the source said. "They are both extremely busy with work, but they both make constant efforts to ensure that they see and spend time together on a relatively consistent basis, even if that means flying thousands of miles to be with each other."

While their relationship appeared to be strong, the source noted, "Pete definitely wants to be a dad and him and Kim have spoken about that, but they are focused on building their relationship right now."

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry 'Apologizes' to Kim Kardashian After Making Love Match With Pete Davidson This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Getting Along & Communicating Amid Divorce

Katy Perry Apologizes to Kim Kardashian Over Pete Davidson TikTok Diss

Kim Kardashian and Her Daughters Fashionably Support Kanye West

Related Gallery