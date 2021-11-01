Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson gave fans a real thrill over Halloween weekend. On Friday, the pair were spotted holding hands while on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm during the park's Halloween-themed bash.

The 41-year-old reality star and the 27-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member were joined by Kourtney Kardashian, her fiancé, Travis Barker ,and a few other friends, for the spooky night out. A source tells ET that the group rented out the theme park for the occasion.

"Kourtney, Travis, Tracy Romulus, Tracy's husband, Steph Shepherd, Harry Hudson, Kim Kardashian West, Pete Davidson and other friends all had dinner together last night and then rented out Knott's Berry Farm and went as a group," the source shared.

The group went on several rides, with Kim and Pete pairing off to share a cart by themselves on one of the park's many rollercoasters.



"At Knott's Berry Farm, the group went on different rides, including a rollercoaster, where Kim and Pete shared a cart by themselves and held hands on the ride," the source continued.

The source told ET that Kim and Pete "have fun together," and that it's "a good time" when the comedian joins their group of friends.

"Kim and Pete have fun together," the source added. "Pete is a friend of Travis' so it's a good time when they all get together."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at Knott's Scary Farm. .

.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at Knott's Scary Farm. .

While the pair seemed to be enjoying each other's company, a source for People stated that the stars are "just friends" and "hang in the same circles."

The sighting comes just weeks after Kim and Pete shared a kiss as Disney's Princess Jasmine and Aladdin during a skit from Kim's Oct. 9 SNL hosting debut.

Pete also starred alongside Kim in another sketch, where the comedian impersonated he and Travis' mutual friend, Machine Gun Kelly, during "The People's Kourt" sketch, where Kim presided over the "kourt" as her older sister, Kourtney.

Welcome to The People’s Kourt pic.twitter.com/yaG8is2kIX — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

Also this weekend, Pete was spotted having lunch at The Beverly Hills Hotel with two guy friends. "He was texting on his phone and looked very happy and giddy whenever he looked down at his phone," an eyewitness tells ET. "He seemed like he was in a great mood and had a burger and fries."

As for how Kim and her ex, Kanye West, are doing, a source tells ET, "Kim just wants to be peaceful with Kanye and have a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship for the sake of her kids. Kim and Kanye have a lot of love and respect for each other, but sometimes things can get overwhelming."

RELATED CONTENT

Why Kris Jenner Was Nervous About Kim Kardashian Hosting 'SNL'

Kim Kardashian Calls Ex Kanye West the 'Most Inspirational Person'

Watch Kim Kardashian Record Her 'Saturday Night Live' Rap in the Studio!

How Kim Kardashian's Friends and Family Reacted to Her SNL Debut (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery