Nothing was off limits during Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live hosting debut. After coming off strong with a hilarious monologue, Kim continued to show her incredible sense of humor.
During a sketch titled The People's Kourt, Kim impersonated her sister Kourtney, donning a bob haircut and all. The first case for Kourt was Kim (played by Heidi Gardner) versus Khloe Kardashian, who actually showed up in real life for a surprise cameo. The two argued over a makeup artist. The next case involved mom Kris Jenner, who was also present to make a cameo, versus Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
But it didn't stop there, Kim's Kourtney briefly got cozy with Travis Barker (played by Mikey Day) before Kanye West (played by Chris Redd) stepped up to talk about his Twitter antics.
Kim -- as Kourtney -- then brought out her BFFs Machine Gun Kelly (played by Pete Davidson) and Megan Fox (played by Chloe Fineman) who couldn't keep their hands off each other.
Fans were thrilled to see Kim play into her family's drama.
Kim was all about nailing her time as a host, a source previously told ET.
"She is so smart and such a professional," a source said. "She really wants to do the best job possible and 'wow' everyone and make them laugh."
