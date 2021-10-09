Kim Kardashian was in good company during her hosting debut of Saturday Night Live. The 40-year-old reality star was joined by Chris Rock, John Cena, Amy Schumer, Jesse Williams, Chace Crawford and The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron during a sketch that mirrored the reality TV dating show.

Kim held her own as she pretended to be the lead of the dating show "The Dream Guy" and romanced Rock, Crawford, Schumer, Williams, Cena and Cameron. The sketch started with a hilarious banter between Kim and Chace, and went into her conversation with Tyler C from The Bachelor.

Up next, it was NBA player Blake Griffin who was previously linked to Kim's sister Kendall Jenner. From there, Kim gave her "token of romance" to Rock before saying she "connected with" a producer on the show, who just so happened to be Schumer.

Poking fun at the reality TV dating series, Kim told Williams she was giving him her "token" because he was the most attractive person she knows.

Kim has long been preparing for this moment. "She is so smart and such a professional," a source told ET. "She really wants to do the best job possible and 'wow' everyone and make them laugh. Kim is extremely funny and all her close friends and family know that."

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

