Live from New York, it's Kim Kardashian! The 40-year-old reality star took the stage at 30 Rock as she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live and opened the show with a monologue that poked fun at herself, her famous family, and, of course, Kanye West.
Wearing head-to-toe pink, Kim addressed current real-life situations including her divorce from West. She went on to joke that she's the inspiration behind her sister's apparent plastic surgery and even touched on her late father's friendship with O.J. Simpson.
While some weren't sure what to expect from Kim's debut, Twitter users went wild over her jokes.
Ahead of Kim's big night, a source told ET she was turning to ex Kanye West for support as she geared up to tackle her hosting duties.
"Kim and Kanye are in a great place and they always bounce ideas off of each other and look to each other for advice and guidance, and this gig is no exception," ET's source explained of the pair who have remained friendly since the reality star filed for divorce in February.
The source added that Kim was "incredibly excited" for the chance to host the show and was "looking forward to poking fun at herself and showing that side of herself with the world."
"She is so smart and such a professional. She really wants to do the best job possible and 'wow' everyone and make them laugh," the source shared. "Kim is extremely funny and all her close friends and family know that."
Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
For more on the upcoming season, check out the video below.
