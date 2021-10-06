'Saturday Night Live' Shares First Pic of Kim Kardashian at Table Read Ahead of Her Hosting Debut
Kim Kardashian West is in the studio! Saturday Night Live shared a photo of the reality star at a table read ahead of her hosting debut.
The show took to Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday, and posted a snapshot of Kardashian rocking a face mask and holding a script for the upcoming episode.
Amid the pandemic, read-throughs have been largely socially distanced and conducted at separate tables -- hence the microphone in front of Kardashian, as the cast went over potential sketches.
The celebratory photo was simply captioned, "@kimkardashian !!!!"
After Owen Wilson kicked off the season debut last weekend, Kardashian is set to take the stage this weekend for her SNL debut.
While the decision was met with mixed reactions and some confusion from commenters on social media, ET recently spoke with SNL cast members Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner, who said they are looking forward to the opportunity to work with the reality TV superstar.
"We are excited," Nwodim said. "I can't speak to what everyone in the cast feels, but Heidi and I have talked and we've decided to be honorary Kardashian sisters."
"It's just exciting for us to be part of a show where we have someone come in who doesn't necessarily do what we do and is not into what we do," Nwodim continued. "Then we get to elevate them and make them look good and make them have fun and bring out sides of them that people haven't otherwise seen. So we're hopeful."
When asked if they have any plans in mind for the kinds of sketches Kardashian might be a part of, Gardner and Nwodim said that nothing has been decided yet, but they have some ideas they're going to pitch when the time comes.
Meanwhile, Kardashian appeared to be excited -- and a bit nervous as well -- when the news was first announced that she'd be helming the second show of the new season. She took to her Instagram Story the day SNL announced the news, writing, "OMFG No turning back now!!! LOL. I'm hosting SNL!!!!!!"
A source told ET last month, "Kim is very excited to host SNL, and plans to poke fun at herself and the family. She has a great sense of humor."
"Kim takes everything she does very serious and has already started preparing for the big night," the source added. "Kim also has a lot of famous comedian friends she can lean on for help."
Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
