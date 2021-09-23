Debra Messing Questions Why Kim Kardashian Is Hosting 'Saturday Night Live'
Leslie Jordan Talks Recreating Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look (E…
Met Gala 2021: Kim Petras Sports Horse Head on the Red Carpet
How Mike Richards Will Still Be a Part of ‘Jeopardy!’ After Step…
Justin and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Their Third Wedding Anniversa…
Grimes Accessories Met Gala Look With a Sword!
Met Gala 2021: Maisie Williams Rocks No Eyebrows Look
Saweetie Shows Lots of Skin in Crystal-Covered Look at Met Gala …
Natalia Bryant Makes Met Gala Debut in '60s-Inspired Look
Met Gala 2021: Ciara Praises Natalia Bryant, Wears Russell Wilso…
2021 Met Gala: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Arrive Fashionably Late (E…
Venus Williams Says She’ll Always Support Naomi Osaka at 2021 Me…
Chloe x Halle Gush Over Making Their First Met Gala a Sister Nig…
JLo, Billie, and Rihanna Shine at 2021 Met Gala, 'Masked Singer'…
Gabrielle Union Jokes She ‘Put Down the Burger’ Before Met Gala …
Met Gala 2021: Jennifer Lopez Rocks the Red Carpet Solo Without …
Met Gala 2021: Megan Thee Stallion Jokes She’s ‘Been in Glam Sin…
Met Gala 2021: Taraji P. Henson, Symone and Jeremy Scott Take Ov…
Leslie Grace Talks ‘Batgirl’ and the Surprising Way She Learned …
Nicola Coughlan Talks Possible Kim Kardashian Cameo in ‘Bridgert…
Debra Messing is confused. The 53-year-old Will & Grace star took to Twitter on Wednesday shortly after it was announced that Kim Kardashian West would be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time on Oct. 9.
Reposting the news of the 40-year-old reality star's hosting gig, Messing wrote, "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"
Kim doesn't seem bothered by the criticism, posting the news to her own account, writing, "OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I'm hosting SNL!!!!!! @nbcsnl."
A source previously told ET, "Kim is very excited to host SNL, and plans to poke fun at herself and the family. She has a great sense of humor."
The mother of four is already prepping for her big live moment.
"Kim takes everything she does very serious and has already started preparing for the big night," the source added. "Kim also has a lot of famous comedian friends she can lean on for help."
In addition to reality TV, Kim also has been doing some performing as of late. She recently took on the role of Delores in this year's Paw Patrol animated movie.
RELATED CONTENT:
'SNL' Reveals First Hosts of Season 47 -- See the Upcoming Lineup!
Leslie Jordan on Hilariously Recreating Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look
Kim Kardashian Says North West Is 'Full Goth'