Kim Kardashian Hosts Private 'Paw Patrol' Screening for Her Kids

Having a doggone good time! Kim Kardashian West celebrated her new animated film, Paw Patrol: The Movie, with a special screening for her kids.

The reality star and mother of four took her kids -- North, 8, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 -- and a few of their young friends to a very unique private screening at a movie theater on Thursday.

To commemorate the unique occasion, she shared some photos and clips from the fun event to her Instagram story.

Kardashian shared a look at all the special treats and goodies she brought for the event to give out to the kids, including Paw Patrol toys and full-sized stuffed animal versions of her character, the poodle Delores.

The excited mom seemed overjoyed by the Delores toys, and generally gleeful to get to share this experience with her children.

Before the screening, Kardashian stood up and shared a special thanks with her kids, and explained why being a part of the movie was particularly meaningful to her.

"I did this for you guys, because I know how much you've always loved Paw Patrol," Kardashian shared. "I'm so excited!"

She also posted some snapshots of both the Paw Patrol poster featuring her character and her name, as well as her illustrated title card in the credits.

Paw Patrol: The Movie -- which also stars Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Jimmy Kimmel and Tyler Perry -- hits theaters and will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Aug. 20.

