Kim Kardashian Hosts Private 'Paw Patrol' Screening for Her Kids
‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’: Marsai Martin Says She Didn’t Know Kim …
Kim Kardashian Credits Kanye West for Making Her ‘Confident’ In …
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Release Party With Kim Kardashian and…
Kanye West Reportedly Living Inside Atlanta Stadium While Workin…
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Dating Following Her Split From K…
Watch Jake Paul and Julia Rose Talk Marriage
'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Korey Goes on a Date With Three New Is…
‘My Unorthodox Life’: Julia Haart’s Family Reveals How Their Lif…
Nivea Gets Love From Celeb Pals After Emotional Kandi Burruss In…
Why Jake Paul Hopes to Knock Out Conor McGregor (Exclusive)
Jerry O’Connell on Joining 'The Talk' and Anniversary With Rebec…
JoJo Siwa Reveals Her 'Gay Awakenings' to Demi Lovato
'The Caribbean: A 90 Day Story' Star Aryanna on Boyfriend Sherlo…
Nicolas Cage Goes Full Truffle Hunter in 'Pig' (Exclusive Clip)
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Wear Their Late Dad and Sist…
Watch Stormi Webster Play On Set During Mom Kylie Jenner's Photo…
Britney Spears Gets a Win in Court, 'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic's …
'Darcey & Stacey:' Darcey is Left Heartbroken Just 48 Hours Afte…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit Recreated in New Tra…
Having a doggone good time! Kim Kardashian West celebrated her new animated film, Paw Patrol: The Movie, with a special screening for her kids.
The reality star and mother of four took her kids -- North, 8, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 -- and a few of their young friends to a very unique private screening at a movie theater on Thursday.
To commemorate the unique occasion, she shared some photos and clips from the fun event to her Instagram story.
Kardashian shared a look at all the special treats and goodies she brought for the event to give out to the kids, including Paw Patrol toys and full-sized stuffed animal versions of her character, the poodle Delores.
The excited mom seemed overjoyed by the Delores toys, and generally gleeful to get to share this experience with her children.
Before the screening, Kardashian stood up and shared a special thanks with her kids, and explained why being a part of the movie was particularly meaningful to her.
"I did this for you guys, because I know how much you've always loved Paw Patrol," Kardashian shared. "I'm so excited!"
She also posted some snapshots of both the Paw Patrol poster featuring her character and her name, as well as her illustrated title card in the credits.
Paw Patrol: The Movie -- which also stars Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Jimmy Kimmel and Tyler Perry -- hits theaters and will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Aug. 20.
Check out the video below for more on Kardashian's adorable kids.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian West Says She's Trying to Be 'Stricter' With Her Kids
Kim Kardashian Agrees North West Looks Just Like One of Her Aunts
Inside the Making of 'Paw Patrol' and Its Adam Levine Music Video
Marsai Martin Didn’t Know Kim Kardashian Was Her 'PAW Patrol' Co-Star
Kim Kardashian Cast in 'PAW Patrol' Movie: 'I'm Officially a Cool Mom'
Related Gallery