Kim Kardashian Agrees Her Daughter North West Looks Just Like One of Her Aunts
Kanye West Cries Over ‘Losing My Family’ at Album Release Party …
Morgan Wallen Speaks Out After Using Racial Slur, Kanye West Get…
Gwen Stefani on ‘Honeymoon Vibes’ With Husband Blake Shelton, Ka…
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Dating Following Her Split From K…
Watch Kanye West Levitate at Second ‘Donda’ Listening Event
Kanye West's Rumored Romance With Irina Shayk Was 'Never Serious…
North West and Penelope Disick Start a Lemonade and Jewelry Stan…
Kanye West Reportedly Living Inside Atlanta Stadium While Workin…
Colton Haynes Thirsts Over Lil Nas X in Epic 'Industry Baby' Vid…
Paris Hilton Talks Future Motherhood Plans and Cooking With Her …
Paris Hilton Learns to Cook with Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato and…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out for the Cameras a…
Simone Biles Exits From All-Around Finals at Tokyo Olympics, J.L…
Adam Levine Says He Wants to Be a Hero to His Kids in ‘Paw Patro…
What's at Stake in Britney Spears' Latest Court Battle, Cardi B …
Anna Faris Reveals She’s Married, Nick Jonas Wipes Out on BMX Bi…
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s 3rd Birthday Wit…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Kim Kardashian West sees certain resemblances in her four kids. The 40-year-old reality star shares 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm with her ex, Kanye West.
When one follower noted that Saint looks like his dad, Kim replied, "Really? People say this all the time! Why do I think he's my twin????"
Another fan added that North and Saint "are the perfect mix of you and Kanye," adding "Chi is your twin and Psalm is Kanye's."
Kim agreed with this sentiment, writing, "Well said!!!"
But one fan touched on a resemblance that Kim was fully behind.
"@KimKardashian, some people say North is Kourtney's twin," one commenter wrote.
"Now this I agree with so much!!!" Kim said of her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye back in February, but has remained supportive of the rapper since. The KKW Beauty founder recently attended both of her ex's listening events for his upcoming album, Donda, choosing to match Yeezy's looks with her own and bringing along their kids.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Bondage-Style Look at Kanye West's Event
Kim Kardashian Supports Ex Kanye West at 2nd 'Donda' Listening Event
Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Co-Parenting Relationship