Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Black Bondage-Style Look While Supporting Ex Kanye West at 'Donda' Event
Watch Kanye West Levitate at Second ‘Donda’ Listening Event
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Release Party With Kim Kardashian and…
Morgan Wallen Speaks Out After Using Racial Slur, Kanye West Get…
Kanye West Cries Over ‘Losing My Family’ at Album Release Party …
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Dating Following Her Split From K…
Kanye West's Rumored Romance With Irina Shayk Was 'Never Serious…
North West and Penelope Disick Start a Lemonade and Jewelry Stan…
Khloe Kardashian Gets a Wild Makeover By True, Chi, Stormi and D…
Simone Biles Exits From All-Around Finals at Tokyo Olympics, J.L…
Gwen Stefani on ‘Honeymoon Vibes’ With Husband Blake Shelton, Ka…
'The Flash' Season 7 Finale: Jordan Fisher on Bart's Surprise So…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Angela Bassett & Carla Gugino on Their Epic Wine Night Filming ‘…
Billie Eilish Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She's in Her 'Flop …
Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a …
Timothée Chalamet Takes a Bath in ‘The French Dispatch’ First Lo…
Joshua Jackson on Fatherhood and Marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith …
Emmy Nominations 2021: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
Kim Kardashian West is continuing to match her ex Kanye West as she supports him at his Donda listening events. The 40-year-old reality star rocked a red latex look to the 44-year-old rapper's first show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, in late July. Kanye wore a puffy red coat and pants to the event.
Then, at this week's second listening party both Kim and Kanye both wore all-black looks with full black face masks. The mother of four's fitted Balenciaga bodysuit had major bondage vibes as she unzipped eye and mouth holes and had her lengthy braid coming out of an opening in the top.
The couple's four kids -- North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 -- also wore all-black as they attended the event. Kim even shared photos of her ex playing with their kids and holding their daughter, Chicago, backstage.
Kanye has yet to release his highly-anticipated album, Donda, but has gone all-out at his listening events. In this week's, he even levitated above the crowd on wires, which Kim documented.
Kim filed for divorce from the rapper back in February, but the exes have remained focused on co-parenting their children amid their split.
A source previously told ET that Kim and Kanye "have been supportive of each other" when it comes to raising their kids.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Supports Ex Kanye West at 2nd 'Donda' Listening Event
Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Co-Parenting Relationship
Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West at 'Donda' Album Listening Event