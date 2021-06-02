Marsai Martin Didn’t Know Kim Kardashian Was 'PAW Patrol' Co-Star While Recording Amid Pandemic (Exclusive)
Marsai Martin is giving audiences the feel-good family film of the summer. The 16-year-old Black-ish actress guest hosted Wednesday's ET, and dished all about her new flick, PAW Patrol: The Movie, and how she didn't realize Kim Kardashian was her co-star! ET also got an exclusive look at the first trailer for the Paramount animated movie.
Martin plays a dachshund named Liberty, while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star voices Delores the poodle. The all-star voice cast also includes Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, Dax Shepard, Randall Park and Yara Shahidi.
"I have not met them all! You know what the funny thing is while I was doing sessions, before that I didn't know who was in movie," Martin told ET's Nischelle Turner, explaining that they recorded their parts amid the pandemic."I was doing a couple scenes, and they're like, 'You know Kim is talking to you?' I'm like, 'Wait what?!'"
PAW Patrol: The Movie follows Ryder (Will Brisbin) and the pups as they are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger (Ron Pardo) from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. As for how Martin's character fits into the mix, she joked, "The cool thing about her is, she doesn't!"
"She's so wild and a free spirit. She's so energetic and fun and I feel like she'd actually make a perfect fit into the PAW Patrol because of how amazing and wild she is," Martin expressed of her Liberty.
Adam Levine also has a new song for the animated picture titled "Good Mood." "I've been a big fan [of Levine's]," Martin raved, adding that she "didn't know" the Maroon 5 singer participated in the film. "I'm so new at this! I'm acting like I'm not even in the dang movie! Wow, wow I didn't know, this is crazy!"
Meanwhile, the core values of the PAW Patrol are all about paying it forward. Martin noted that she pays it forward "in lots of ways."
"I feel like that's the reason I do what I do," she explained. "Inspire young Black girls to do the same and change the narrative on how people look at the entertainment industry."
During the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards in March, Kardashian appeared in a virtual message alongside Perry and Shahidi, where she expressed how much she loved being a part of the movie.
"We had such a great time working on this movie," she gushed. "My kids could barely believe it when I said I was going to be in it."
PAW Patrol: The Movie will be released in theaters and Paramount+ on May 20.
