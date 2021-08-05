'Paw Patrol: The Movie': Go Behind the Scenes and Get a First Look at Adam Levine's Music Video for the Film
Adam Levine Says He Wants to Be a Hero to His Kids in ‘Paw Patro…
Dwayne Johnson Says He Got in the ‘Best Shape of His Career’ for…
‘Harriet the Spy’: Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O’Donnell Goo…
Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s 3rd Birthday Wit…
Vivica A. Fox Auditioned 6 Times Before She Was Cast in ‘Indepen…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Robert Irwin on Sister Bindi as a Mom and How He Continues His L…
‘Two Steps Home’ Couple Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin Share 3…
Tahj Mowry Reflects on Naya Rivera and Her ‘Amazing’ Legacy (Exc…
Asher Angel on Joining ‘HSMTMTS,’ ‘Shazam! 2,’ New Music and Bei…
Behind the Scenes of Tennessee Rapper Lathan Warlick’s ‘It’s OK …
Jason Derulo Opens Up About ‘Incredible’ Journey of Fatherhood (…
Bebe Rexha Talks Acting Debut, Body Positivity and New Music! (E…
Symone and Gigi Goode Talk Drag Beginnings, ‘Drag Race’ Experien…
Yara Shahidi Talks Tinkerbell Transformation and Sharing Disney …
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Adam Levine had a motive in mind when he decided to record a song for Paw Patrol: The Movie.
"It's Paw Patrol and I want to be a hero to my kids and everyone else's kids forever," said the 42-year-old rocker of his "Good Mood" tune, adding that "it's just a happy, fun, kind of free-loving jam."
In addition to Levine's participation, other celebrity parents including Dax Shepard, Kim Kardashian West, Tyler Perry, and Jimmy Kimmel are lending their voices to the family film -- and receiving some serious street cred with their kids.
"Hi everyone, I'm Dolores, your soon to be favorite poodle," Kardashian West says in a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie.
"My kids are the biggest Paw Patrol fans," the mother of four exclaims. "My son [Psalm] hardly talks. ...He says paw paw every time he wants to watch Paw Patrol."
Meanwhile, Perry is the voice of Gus and says his 6-year-old son, Aman, is also thrilled that his father is involved in the movie.
"He loves Skye and Chase and Zuma. I know the theme song like the back of my mind," he quips. "...That's the reason I said yes. I really wanted to be a part of something that he could appreciate as much as I do."
Shepard's daughters, 6-year-old Delta and 8-year-old Lincoln, were in shock that their dad was chosen for a role in the movie. "When I got involved in the movie, first of all they couldn't even believe that," recalls Shepard, who plays Ruben. "I don't think they thought I was talented enough to be a part of the Paw Patrol family."
Kimmel, who is voicing Marty Muckracker, also had trouble convincing his kids, 4-year-old Billy and 7-year-old Jane, of his role in the film. "I have been telling them, trying to explain to them that Daddy's in the Paw Patrol movie," the late-night host jokes. "I'm hopeful this will make me a big shot at least for a couple of days."
The kids flick also stars Iain Armitage as the voice of Chase, Marsai Martin voicing Liberty and Yara Shahidi as the voice of Kendra Wilson.
Paw Patrol is out to save Adventure City's evil new mayor from destroying the town in the movie that hits theaters and Paramount+ on Aug. 20. As for Levine's "Good Mood" song and music video, those will be released on Friday.
RELATED CONTENT:
Marsai Martin Didn’t Know Kim Kardashian Was Her 'PAW Patrol' Co-Star
Kim Kardashian's Kids Saint and Psalm Crash Her Gym Workout
Kim Kardashian Celebrates 'Sweetest Baby' Psalm Turning 2
Related Gallery