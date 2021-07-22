Kim Kardashian's Kids Saint and Psalm Crash Her Gym Workout
Kim Kardashian West had some special guests during her workout! The 40-year-old mom of four took to Instagram on Wednesday to share cute pics of Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, coming to visit her in the gym.
Along with the two workout crashers, Kim shares North, 8, and Chicago, 3, with her ex, Kanye West.
In the photos, Kim sat on a bench in the gym as she held Psalm, who was wearing a blue button-up and gray pants. Her older son stood next to them, holding an iPad and wearing a blue T-shirt.
She gave both her boys kisses in the sweet pics. "Little visitors in the gym today," the proud mom captioned her post.
The day before Saint's gym visit, Kim posted pics of the tot on Instagram. In the adorable snaps, a shirtless Saint smiles as he poses in orange shorts.
"Just how???" Kim questioned in the caption, adding the crying and heart-eye emojis.
Kim's pics of her kids come after she filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February after six years of marriage. The pair appear to be on good terms, though, even reuniting earlier this month to take their kids to the Asian Art Museum.
"They all looked like they were having a great time and getting along," a source told ET of the family outing. "It was clear that Kim and Kanye still have love for each other, but more so in a co-parenting sense."
Last month, during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, Kim said that she and Kanye will "always be family."
"We have an amazing co-parenting relationship," she said. "I respect him so much... That was my friend first, first and foremost, and for a long time, so I can't see that going away. I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan."
