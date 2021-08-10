Kim Kardashian West Says She's Trying to Be 'Stricter' With Her Kids

Kim Kardashian is working on "saying no" to her kids. In a new issue of Parents magazine, Kardashian opened up about her parenting strengths and weaknesses, specifically how strict she is with her four children -- North, 8, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 -- she shares with ex Kanye West.

"When my kids want something, typically candy, they give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me." she shared. "I usually give in and give them what they want."

But she's still giving herself some credit. Kardashian shared that her naturally calm demeanor is somewhat of a "superpower" when it comes to being a mom.

"I'm naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting. I don't get super stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids age five and under running around."

While having four children running around can be tough, the PAW Patrol: The Movie actress told the magazine it reminds her of growing up in a full house with her siblings.

"They get along so well and have so much love for each other. It reminds me of growing up with Kourtney, Khloé and Rob. There's something so special about having a big family, and I'm happy my babies get that experience the way I did," she said, adding that the flip side is definitely controlling the chaos. "Keeping their rooms neat and organized, especially their closets [is the hardest part]."

Ultimately, being a mother has been "amazing" for the former reality TV star, who added that she's good at creating activities for the kids.

"It's so amazing to watch my kids grow and develop into their own people," Kardashian gushed. "I get the kids outside as much as possible, and I'm good at creating activities for them. They're always playing sports or working on projects."

Kardashian and West have been doing their best to co-parent amicably, a source shared with ET last month.

"Kanye and her have been co-parenting successfully and both of them want what's best for the kids," the source said, adding that the two "have been supportive of each other" when it comes to raising their kids after Kardashian filed for divorce in February.

"Kim is continuing to stay focused on her kids and her brand," the source noted. "Kim has always been a really hands-on mom. She does a great job at balancing and spending time with them, even with work being so busy for her. Family time is and always will be a huge priority to her."

