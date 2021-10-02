'SNL': Colin Jost & Michael Che Pay Tribute to Norm Macdonald in 'Bittersweet' Weekend Update
Colin Jost and Michael Che are honoring Norm Macdonald. The Weekend Update hosts shared a special tribute to the late comedy legend during Saturday Night Live's season 47 debut.
At the close of the Weekend Update segment on Saturday, Jost and Che addressed Macdonald's passing, explaining that it's "a bittersweet night for us tonight" following Macdonald's death on Sept. 14.
"Norm is the reason that I ever wanted to do Weekend Update," Jost shared. "So tonight, we thought we'd turn the last few jokes of Update over to Norm."
In a touching moment, they dug up a few of Macdonald's many timeless jokes from his game-changing run behind the Weekend Update desk, which are as funny now as they were then -- despite being about current events including the Bill Clinton administration and the O.J. Simpson trial, which is a true testament to his humor.
"At the white house this week, President Clinton officially came out against same-sex marriages. What's more, the president said he is not too crazy about opposite-sex marriages either." Macdonald quipped in the throwback footage.
In another classic joke, Macdonald deadpanned, "In a brilliant move during closing arguments, Simpson attorney Johnnie Cochran put on the knit cap prosecutors say O.J. wore the night he committed the murders. Although O.J. may have hurt his case when he suddenly blurted out, 'Hey, easy with that! That's my lucky stabbing hat!'"
Macdonald closed out the tribute with his weekly sign-off: "And that's the way it is, folks. Good night and good luck."
Earlier in the Weekend Update segment, Pete Davidson sat down to discuss his stylish look at this year's Met Gala, and rocked a tribute t-shirt in honor of Macdonald as well.
Macdonald died on Sept. 14 after a nine-year private battle with cancer. He was 61. The Canadian-born Macdonald began his career as a writer on Roseanne, a job he held from 1992 to 1993. He went on to appear on SNL from 1993 to 1998. He anchored the show's Weekend Update segment for three seasons.
Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
