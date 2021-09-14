Jim Carrey, Steve Martin and More Stars Pay Tribute to Late 'SNL' Alum Norm Macdonald
Rest in peace, Norm Macdonald. The Saturday Night Live alum died on Tuesday, his manager confirmed to ET, and his friends and fans were quick to pay tribute.
Macdonald's death came after a nine-year private battle with cancer, his management firm, Brillstein Entertainment, told Deadline. According to the outlet, Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald's longtime producing partner and friend, was with the comedian when he died. He was 61.
"He was most proud of his comedy," Hoekstra said. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."
Macdonald was beloved in the comedy world, and stars including Jon Stewart, Conan O'Brien, Jim Carrey, Patton Oswalt and Steve Martin have taken to social media to honor him upon hearing of his death.
"No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. F**k cancer," Stewart wrote.
"I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald," O'Brien tweeted. "Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today."
"My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle," Carrey posted. "He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him."
"NOOOOO GODDAMIT. Oh my God what is even happening. Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious," Oswalt wrote.
Martin also wrote, "We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind."
See more reactions below.
Macdonald is survived by his 28-year-old son, Dylan Macdonald.
