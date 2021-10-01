Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Go Out to Dinner Together Amid Divorce
Inside Kim Kardashian's Concerns as Kanye West Tries to Win Her …
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2
‘RHOA’ Stars Reunite at NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg’s Memorial
Watch Kris Jenner Cry Over Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy News
Derek Hough Shares His Top Picks for ‘DWTS’ Season 30 and Talks …
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac’s Flirty Red Carpet Moment Expl…
Olivia Munn Talks About the Two Tiny Loves In Her Life (Exclusiv…
Alex Rodriguez on Bringing His Entrepreneurial Spirit to ‘Be the…
Natalia Bryant Opens Up About Dad Kobe Bryant's Lasting Legacy i…
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Post Pics of Son Joaquin's Prom Ni…
Watch the First Promo for 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18 and 'Statio…
Mr. and Mrs. West are back on the town. Amid their divorce proceedings, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West were spotted dining out together with friends at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Thursday night.
The 44-year-old rapper wore an all-black look and baseball cap with shades, and the 40-year-old reality star wore a bright purple bodysuit which included built in gloves and heels and a burgundy trench coat with shades and a long braid.
The parents of four were seen leaving the popular celebrity hot spot together. This joint outing comes after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after six years of marriage.
Despite their split, the co-parents have remained close. Kim attended all three of Kanye's Donda album listening party events, wearing Yeezy-inspired looks that matched her ex.
Kanye also supported Kim's bold Balenciaga Met Gala look, posting photos of the full-body outfit to his Instagram account.
"It was [Kanye] who introduced Kim to [designer] Demna [Gvasalia] and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga," a source told ET at the time.
Last month another source told ET that Kanye is still trying to win Kardashian back.
"Kim and Kanye's relationship is in a much healthier space," the source said. "They have been speaking a lot more frequently and have been spending more time together on their own and as a family. Kanye is totally trying to win Kim back and she is considering it, but he still has a lot to prove to her. Their relationship had to start over in order for it to begin again, and there are still some things that he has to absolutely work on in order for things to progress."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kanye West Applauds Kim Kardashian's Statement-Making Met Gala Look
How Kanye West Influenced Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala Look
Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Stands Amid Divorce