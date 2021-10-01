Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Go Out to Dinner Together Amid Divorce

Mr. and Mrs. West are back on the town. Amid their divorce proceedings, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West were spotted dining out together with friends at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Thursday night.

The 44-year-old rapper wore an all-black look and baseball cap with shades, and the 40-year-old reality star wore a bright purple bodysuit which included built in gloves and heels and a burgundy trench coat with shades and a long braid.

The parents of four were seen leaving the popular celebrity hot spot together. This joint outing comes after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after six years of marriage.

Despite their split, the co-parents have remained close. Kim attended all three of Kanye's Donda album listening party events, wearing Yeezy-inspired looks that matched her ex.

Kanye also supported Kim's bold Balenciaga Met Gala look, posting photos of the full-body outfit to his Instagram account.

"It was [Kanye] who introduced Kim to [designer] Demna [Gvasalia] and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga," a source told ET at the time.

Last month another source told ET that Kanye is still trying to win Kardashian back.

"Kim and Kanye's relationship is in a much healthier space," the source said. "They have been speaking a lot more frequently and have been spending more time together on their own and as a family. Kanye is totally trying to win Kim back and she is considering it, but he still has a lot to prove to her. Their relationship had to start over in order for it to begin again, and there are still some things that he has to absolutely work on in order for things to progress."

