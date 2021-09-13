How Kanye West Influenced Kim Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala Look

While Kanye West didn't attend this year's Met Gala, his presence was felt. Kim Kardashian West walked the carpet in a black bodysuit that seemingly echoed outfits inspired by his recent musical performances.

Kim rocked a custom Balenciaga look, including a T-shirt dress with an incorporated bodysuit, completed with jersey boots, Pantaleggings, jersey gloves and a mask that covered her entire face, except for her ponytail which stuck out from the back.

Kim wasn't alone on the carpet, however. The beauty mogul was joined by Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga.

A source tells ET, "Even though Kanye is not attending tonight, his presence will be felt on the carpet. It was him who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga."

According to the source, Kim's look is intended as a new subculture and fashion statement. No logo, no face, but everyone knows it’s her.

"Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people’s imagination through art," the source adds. "It’s the ultimate confidence."

The look echoed the form-hugging Balenciaga bodysuit she wore while supporting estranged husband at the second listening event for his new album, Donda.

Both looks gave off quasi-bondage vibes, however her outfit for the listening party had zippers over the eyes and mouth, while there were no discernible features visible in her outfit at Monday's Met Gala.

In August, Kim credited Kanye with boosting her confidence during a candid chat with Kristen Bell for Bell's We Are Supported By podcast.

"I used to care about the likeability," she said, referring to how she was portrayed in Keeping Up the Kardashians. "I got to a point — and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way, of, just being me and living in the moment."

Kim said Kanye showed her that "you don't have to please everyone."

"As long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to do, like, you have one life and you're living it for you," she added. "That taught me to just, I think, be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought."

