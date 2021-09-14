Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Pose Separately on 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet
Zoë Kravitz is stunning in a see-through embellished dress. The 32-year-old actress walked the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, soon after Channing Tatum hit the steps.
Kravitz turned heads in a sparkly crystal shell dress by Saint Laurent, styled with a bedazzled thong, ankle-strap sandals and drop earrings. The star kept her makeup simple and natural-looking, and her hair was swept into an updo.
Tatum, meanwhile, looked handsome in a classic tuxedo and bowtie.
While they didn't pose on the red carpet together, they were seen leaving their New York City hotel together.
Inside the event, an eyewitness told ET that the two were spotted holding hands and says Tatum was even seen pulling out Kravitz's chair for her. They also left the gala together.
Kravitz and Tatum sparked romance rumors after being spotted in New York City together in August. A source tells ET, "Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more."
Kravitz and Tatum are currently working together. Tatum stars in Pussy Island, a thriller Kravitz co-wrote.
The new relationship comes after Kravitz's divorce from actor Karl Glusman became official. The Big Little Lies actress filed for divorce on Dec. 23, after a year and a half of marriage.
The Met Gala returns after a hiatus in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year's theme and exhibition is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration into America's sartorial identity. Tonight's event is co-chaired by Gen Z stars Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka, Timothée Chamalet and Billie Eilish.
