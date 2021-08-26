Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Spotted Shopping Together Amid Romance Rumors
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have been spotted spending more time together. The pair were seen leaving a supermarket in Upstate New York. In the photo, Kravitz is holding red roses while Tatum pushes a shopping cart filled with what appears to be toilet paper and a cooking pan. The duo have been inseparable lately and have been photographed together multiple times in the last week.
Tatum and Kravitz were first spotted together earlier this month when they went for a bike ride around the city.
In the photo, 32-year-old Kravitz wraps her arms around 41-year-old Tatum as he takes her for a bike ride. Both are dressed casually, Kravitz in jeans and a black tank top and Tatum in jeans and a gray T-shirt.
An eyewitness told ET that the two took a walk together in New York City's East Village on Wednesday afternoon. According to the eyewitness, they spent about 45 minutes together and looked "happy" and were "smiling and laughing" the entire time. After their walk, they rode a BMX bike together.
The eyewitness added that "they seemed very relaxed," and while they appeared "very friendly," there was no PDA.
It's important to note that the two are working together professionally. Kravitz is directing Tatum in Pussy Island, a thriller she co-wrote. According to Deadline, the film -- which marks Kravitz's directorial debut -- is about a Los Angeles cocktail waitress named Frida who has her eye on philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she gets into King’s inner circle and gets invited to an intimate gathering on his private island, she senses there's "more to this island that meets the eye. ... Something terrifying."
This isn't the first time Kravitz and Tatum have sparked dating rumors, but E! News reported in January that the two weren't dating after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Karl Glusman. Kravtiz's divorce from Glusman was officially finalized yesterday. ET has learned that the judgement on their divorce was filed with a New York court Monday before being entered into the records the following day.
ET has reached out to both Tatum and Kravitz's reps for comment.
