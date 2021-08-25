Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman are officially divorced. ET has learned that the judgement on their divorce was filed with a New York court Monday before being entered into the records the following day. ET has reached out to Glusman and Kravitz's reps for comment.

The Big Little Lies star filed for divorce from Glusman on Dec. 23 after a year and a half of marriage. The pair tied the knot in June 2019 at the Paris home of her father, Lenny Kravitz, in a ceremony attended by stars like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and more.

Kravitz and Glusman started dating in 2016. She revealed her engagement in October 2018 in an interview with Rolling Stone and said he actually popped the question that February.

Kravitz hasn't publicly commented on the split, but in January, she welcomed the new year by posting a meme on her Instagram Story about throwing out "people places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good."

The divorce news comes just as Kravitz was spotted with Channing Tatum in New York City, sparking rumors that the two are dating.

An eyewitness tells ET that Kravitz and Tatum took a walk together in New York City's East Village last Wednesday afternoon. According to the eyewitness, they spent about 45 minutes together and looked "happy" and were "smiling and laughing" the entire time. After their walk, they rode a BMX bike together.

The eyewitness adds that "they seemed very relaxed," and while they appeared "very friendly," there was no PDA.

The pair are also working together professionally. Kravitz is directing Tatum in Pussy Island, a thriller she co-wrote. According to Deadline, the film -- which marks Kravitz's directorial debut -- is about a Los Angeles cocktail waitress named Frida who has her eye on philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she gets into King’s inner circle and gets invited to an intimate gathering on his private island, she senses there's "more to this island that meets the eye. ... Something terrifying."

RELATED CONTENT

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Spark New Dating Rumors in NYC: Pic

Zoe Kravitz Enjoys the 'Little Things' After Split From Husband

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Karl Glusman

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Spark Dating Rumors This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery