Zoe Kravitz Marries Karl Glusman in France

Zoe Kravitz is celebrating her wedding with all of her famous family and friends.

The 30-year-old actress married her longtime love, actor Karl Glusman, in Paris on Saturday, according to multiple outlets. ET has reached out to Kravitz's rep.

Kravitz and 31-year-old Glusman have been dating since 2016. According to multiple reports in May, the two already tied the knot in a civil ceremony but were still planning to celebrate with a larger ceremony with more friends and family present. On Friday, the couple and their A-list pals -- including Zoe's Big Little Lies co-stars, as well as Denzel Washington and Chris Pine -- were all snapped at Restaurant Lapérouse in Paris, attending what had been reported as Kravitz and Glusman's rehearsal dinner.

In April, Kravitz's Big Little Lies co-star, Nicole Kidman, told Vanity Fair that the cast of the HBO hit -- including Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern -- was planning on attending her wedding.

Kravitz revealed her engagement last October in an interview with Rolling Stone and said her beau actually popped the question last February. Kravitz -- the daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and rocker Lenny Kravitz -- opened up to the magazine about their love story, including that he had a crush on her but was too nervous to talk to her when they first met at a bar while hanging out with mutual friends. She then took the initiative and invited him to an after-party at her house. She said the two ended up making out, and the rest is history, with him moving in with her shortly after.

"He nailed it," she also said of the Nocturnal Animals star's proposal, which included lighting candles and playing Nina Simone music in their living room. "And I love that it wasn't this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants."

"I can be my weirdest self around him," she added. "It's so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel."

Kravitz also recently spoke to British Vogue about meeting her future husband.

"I love that it wasn't on an app and that it wasn't on a movie set," she said. "My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone -- not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you -- and he brought Karl."

"I instantly felt something," she continued. "Then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, 'Wait, what?' But he later told me that he was just nervous."

ET last spoke with Kravitz at the Big Little Lies season two premiere in New York City, where she joked that it's a love of wine that bonds the superstar cast together. Watch the video below for more:

