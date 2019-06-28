Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman are reportedly having a wedding ceremony this weekend in Paris, France, and it's shaping up to be a star-studded affair.

According to multiple reports last month, the two already tied the knot in a civil ceremony but were still planning to celebrate with a larger ceremony with more friends and family present. On Friday, the couple and their A-list pals were snapped arriving at Restaurant Lapérouse in Paris, which is reported to be the site of the couple's rehearsal dinner.

Zoe looked gorgeous in a white bra top and shorts under a sleeveless fishnet overlay, holding hands with Karl, who looked dapper in a blue suit.

Zoe's famous parents -- Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz -- were also spotted heading into the restaurant, as well as Bonet's husband, Jason Momoa, and their two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

Zoe's Big Little Lies co-stars were in attendance, including Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley. In April, Nicole Kidman told Vanity Fair that all the main ladies of the HBO hit were planning on attending her wedding.

More A-list guests included Chris Pine -- who was once rumored to have dated Zoe -- and his girlfriend, Annabelle Wallis; Denzel Washington and his wife, Paulettta; and model Cara Delevingne and her girlfriend, former Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson.

Zoe, 30, and Karl, 31, have been dating since 2016. Zoe revealed her engagement last October in an interview with Rolling Stone and said her longtime love actually popped the question last February.

"He nailed it," she also said of the Nocturnal Animals star's proposal, which included lighting candles and playing Nina Simone music in their living room. "And I love that it wasn't this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants."

"I can be my weirdest self around him," she added. "It's so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel."

ET last spoke with Zoe at the Big Little Lies season two premiere in New York City, where she joked that it's a love of wine that bonds the superstar cast together. Watch the video below for more:

