Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are officially our new favorite couple!

While fans have speculated for a while now that the two were romantically linked, the lovebirds confirmed their relationship while stepping out together for The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE Gala in New York City on Monday.

Delevingne was this year's recipient of the Trevor Project Hero Award, and during her acceptance speech, she wasn't shy about expressing her love for the Pretty Little Liars star.

"I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are," she mused. "She's one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought."

Benson later shared a few highlights from their night via her Instagram Stories, including a video of Delevingne's speech.

"Love you @caradelevingne," Benson captioned it. "Proud of you."

Delevingne also addressed why she and Benson (whom she reportedly calls "Sparkles") decided to finally go public with their relationship while speaking with E! News at the event. "I don't know, because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," she told the outlet. "It's been just about our one-year anniversary, so, why not?"

The outing came just a few days after Delevingne shared a steamy lip-lock video of her and Benson via Instagram in celebration of Pride Month. "#PRIDE," the model captioned it, tagging Benson and adding the heart eyes emoji.

Benson, 29, and Delevingne, 26, first sparked romance rumors in August 2018, when paparazzi caught the two kissing in London. The two fueled the fire even more when Benson commented "mine" under an Instagram photo of Delevingne one month later, and plenty of PDA-filled pics of the two have surfaced since then.

