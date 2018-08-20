Cara Delevingne is feeling 26!

The model took to Instagram over the weekend to share pics from her star-studded birthday bash, and among those in attendance was her rumored girlfriend, Ashley Benson.

The first set of photos show Delevingne posing with a mermaid by a pool with friends Zoe Kravitz, Sienna Miller, Margot Robbie and Kate Beckinsale. With her hair in cornrows and donning a black mini-dress and stilettos, Delevingne was grinning from ear-to-ear.

“It was my birthday a week ago and I am still giggling with MERmazing memories,” she captioned the slideshow, referencing her Aug. 12 birthday.

Beckinsale, 45, shared shots from the mermaid photo shoot, too. “Water babies for @caradelevingne birthday ❤️💦 happy birthday gorgeous person xx,” the actress wrote alongside the pics.

In other photo booth shots, Delevingne was glowing while surrounded by her friends, including Benson 28, Kravitz, 29, Miller, 36, and Suki Waterhouse, 26.

Benson and Delevingne were first romantically linked back in May, and the rumored relationship has heated up over the past few weeks. The pair was spotted at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party earlier this month, and were also recently seen at Sofitel LA Riviera 31’s Salsa Nights in Los Angeles, California.

"Cara and Ashley were enjoying each other’s company, sitting closely together at a front row table by the dance floor,” a source told ET about the duo’s night out. “When the two weren’t sitting, they were intimately dancing with each other and laughing throughout the night.”

Following those outings, Delevingne and Benson were spotted kissing at Heathrow Airport in London, England, last week.

