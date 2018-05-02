Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne Reunite in New York -- See the Cute Posts!

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne reunite!

The 20-year-old Gringo actress and 25-year-old British model spent some quality time together while out and about in Manhattan, New York, on Wednesday.

The late Michael Jackson's daughter took to Instagram Stories to share a cute video of the two of them in a car, listening to music, while they had filtered animal ears on. Just hours before posting the silly clip of their joyride, she also shared a pic of Delevingne kissing someone's back tattoo of a British flag. It's unclear whether it's one of Jackson's latest tattoos or another friend's new ink.

Instagram Stories/Paris Jackson

Jackson also shared a profile pic of Delevingne smoking outside, simply captioning the snap, "🏙."

🏙 A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on May 2, 2018 at 9:00am PDT

The two pals made headlines in March when they were spotted slow-dancing and sharing a kiss while enjoying dinner at a West Hollywood steakhouse with Jackson’s godfather, Macaulay Culkin, and his girlfriend, Brenda Song.

While the rumored couple has yet to publicly comment on their relationship, they’ve recently shared several sweet moments together on social media.

