Lenny Kravitz takes his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, on an unforgettable journey to a place near and dear to his heart.

The "American Woman" crooner and the Big Little Lies actress star in their very first film together, as they team up for lifestyle and travel brand Tumi's new campaign. Directed by Eliot Rausch on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas, the Caribbean paradise is a special place for the Kravitz family.

The almost four-minute-long short film shows the father-daughter duo arriving at the island where Lenny's maternal grandfather lived, exploring the town and its people, as well as sharing memories and stories from the past and present.

"I had no idea what you were going to do, and I really had no idea that you would be this hard of a worker," Lenny tells his daughter while driving.

“But I think that’s how you raised me, and that’s how grandma raised you, and I think that’s how grandpa raised her,” Zoe replies. “But everyone has taken it to the next level in their own way, allowing the next person to take it even further.”

The pair's heartwarming journey ends with the two visiting "where it all began": his grandmother's home.

“That’s the success really, that you pass it on to the next generation and the next generation takes it to a place that the one before it did not,” Lenny expresses. “That was grandpa’s dream.”

Lenny and Zoe also posed for a series of photos for the brand's A3 Collection, developed by Tumi's creative director Victor Sanz.

"It was amazing to travel to the other side of the island for my first time to see where my family originated from and to pay respect to our elders and those who came before us -- to experience that with my father was monumental," Zoe expressed in a statement.

