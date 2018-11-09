Sorry, Newt Scamander! Leta Lestrange has a new man in her life.

Zoe Kravitz and her new fiance, Karl Glusman, hit the red carpet together for the first time since Kravitz, 29, revealed that they’ve been engaged since February.

The spouses-to-be looked very cozy on the red carpet for the world premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in Paris, France.

The couple wowed in matching Saint Laurent ensembles. Kravitz wore a strapless black sequin gown with a hot pink trim and giant bow on the back. Glusman kept it classic in a fitted black suit and skinny tie.

Getty Images

GC Images

The actress spilled the beans on their engagement in her recent Rolling Stone interview, sharing details of her man’s proposal after two years of dating.

Glusman popped the question in their living room after a plan to surprise her in Paris didn’t work out.

“I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him!” she recalled.

She was so surprised, in fact, that when he got down on one knee, she thought he was stretching to calm down.

“He nailed it,” she said of the proposal. “And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters Friday, Nov. 16.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ezra Miller Stuns in Jaw-Dropping Puffer Coat Dress at 'Fantastic Beasts' Premiere

Zoe Kravitz Pays Nicole Kidman's Kids the Best Compliment After They Join 'Big Little Lies' (Exclusive)

Zoe Kravitz Reveals She's Engaged to Karl Glusman

Related Gallery