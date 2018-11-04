For Nicole Kidman, going to work is a family affair!

ET’s Keltie Knight talked to Zoe Kravitz at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday, where she was promoting Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. While discussing returning for season 2 of Big Little Lies alongside Kidman, Kravitz also chatted about working with the Oscar-winning actress’s daughters, Faith Margaret, 7, and Sunday Rose, 10, who have cameos in the show’s second season.

“Yeah, they’re around a lot and I sometimes can’t tell when they’re actually in a scene or just hanging out,” she explained. “But they’re so sweet and really really smart. You can tell they were raised by Nicole Kidman.”

The 29-year-old clarified that the girls don’t play Kidman’s daughter in the show. Instead, they were cast as kids that go to the local school. Naturally, this gives them an excuse to spend time with their mother.

While on hand, Kravitz also discussed her father Lenny Kravtiz’s past engagement to Nicole Kidman and how she nearly became the acclaimed actress’s stepdaughter.

“I mean obviously me and Nicole are meant to be in each other's lives in one way or another,” she playfully responded. “So, I’ll take it however it comes.”

As far as details on the upcoming season, Kravitz was pretty tight-lipped but she did say, “It’s going to be really juicy, that’s all I can tell you.”

