The final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is here, and it's sure to have Potterheads' hearts racing!

As usual, J.K. Rowling has packed the second installment in the franchise with plenty of action and mythology, as well as several winks to her devoted fans. First and foremost, Claudia Kim's character is revealed to be Nagini. Yes, the same Nagini that eventually serves as Lord Voldemort's giant snake. According to Potter lore, she is a "Maledictus," a cursed person who eventually becomes a beast, and fans are treated to an ever-so-brief glimpse of her performing in a circus.

Notably, the trailer also includes a tiny snippet in which both Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) are shown as young men at Hogwarts! In the shot, both are still students touching the Mirror of Erised. It’s an image that certainly begs several questions.

Then there are loads of shots of Grindelwald's flying carriage, pulled by magical creatures, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Porpentina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston) escaping danger and an endless array of new fantastic beasts, all set to a taste of James Newton Howard's wonderfully frenetic score featuring feverish strings and mounting drums.

"The time is coming where you’re going to have to pick a side," Ministry Auror Theseus (Callum Turner) tells Newt in one particularly striking moment. He replies, "I don’t do sides."



Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald arrives on Nov. 16.

