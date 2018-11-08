Ezra Miller is making a big fashion statement, and we're all for it!

The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald actor, 26, attended the film's premiere in Paris on Thursday, wearing a shiny black A-line full-length caped puffer coat dress, complete with gloves and hood from Moncler's collaboration with designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, who is currently Valentino's creative director.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The gender fluid star paired the forward look with a dark vampy ombre lip that complemented the edgy, statement ensemble. Also, can we just talk about his cheekbones? We're sure they can cut glass.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Miller was joined by his co-stars at the premiere, including Zoe Kravitz, who arrived with her fiancé Karl Glusman. The actress recently revealed to Rolling Stone she and Glusman have been secretly engaged since February. The actor looked dapper in a classic black suit and tie, while Kravitz turned heads in a sequin pink-and-black strapless Saint Laurent gown, embellished with an oversized bow at the back.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne was as handsome as ever in a long camel coat, gray suit and burgundy tie, arm in arm with wife Hannah Bagshawe, who looked beautiful in a black butterfly motif dress from Dior.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Jude Law opted for color in a velvet blue jacket, white pants and buckled shoes.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

