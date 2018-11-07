Ezra Miller Says He Had a #MeToo Experience While He Was Underage

Ezra Miller is opening up about a traumatic past experience.

The 26-year-old actor is honored as part of The Hollywood Reporter's Next Gen issue, and inside the magazine, he reveals his own #MeToo moment.

While Miller didn't name the people involved, he did share that it was a situation involving a director and producer. "They gave me wine and I was underaged," he remembers. "They were like, 'Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?' And I was like, 'No, you guys are monsters.'"

"It's a great f**kin' age of being like, 'You know what? That s**t's unacceptable,' And it's amazing for a lot of us to watch. 'Cause, like, we all knew it was unacceptable when we f**king survived it," he says, not sharing details of his specific experience. "That's what Hollywood is. I thought we all knew we were sex workers."

"Powerful men, they don't know how bad they want to submit to a woman, a feminine power, but they should. I advise they do it immediately because they're f**kin' up the world," Miller adds.

The actor's reveal comes after Jessica Alba opened up on the topic, explaining to Parents magazine how things are different as she returns to acting in the #MeToo era.

"I’m getting back to acting because it’s my first love and part of my identity. Hollywood is different now from when I semi-retired ten years ago," she said. "There’s a new awareness of how important it is for women to be paid well and represented in front of and behind the camera. The #MeToo movement, for all the heartache and trauma it has churned up, enlightened people. For L.A.’s Finest, I didn’t even think about what a man would be paid. I said, ‘This is what I’m worth.’ [Gabrielle Union] and I know our value, and we’re lucky to be comfortable enough that we could have walked away if we’d had to.”

