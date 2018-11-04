Pamela Anderson has no interesting in being part of the feminist cultural revolution.

The Baywatch star and former Playboy playmate got very candid about her thoughts on "third wave feminism" and the #MeToo movement while sitting down with for a 60 Minutes interview with Liam Bartlett on Sunday.

"I think this feminism can go too far," Anderson stated. "I'm a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore."

The 51-year-old actress added, "I think it paralyses men."

She shares some equally dismissive remakes about the #MeToo Movement, saying the grassroots campaign -- that gained massively in popularity in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal and was initiated to give a voice and platform to the victims of sexual misconduct -- has gone too far.

"I think that this #MeToo movement is a bit too much for me," Anderson said. "I'm sorry, I'll probably get killed for saying that... but my mother taught me, don't go to a hotel with a stranger."

Anderson's comments echo similar sentiments shared by Lindsay Lohan back in August, during a sit-down interview with The Times of London, in which she was critical those she feels are manipulating the #MeToo movement and took to task women she referred to as "attention-seekers," adding that harassment should be reported as soon as it happens.

"If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment," she said. “You make it a real thing by making it a police report. I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women."

After an overwhelming backlash from critics and activists, Lohan quickly apologized. Check out the video below to hear more on the actress' controversial remarks.

