Lindsay Lohan caused quite a stir Friday night when she livestreamed herself seemingly trying to help a Syrian refugee family.

In the since-deleted Instagram Live video, the 32-year-old actress begins by approaching a homeless family sleeping on a sidewalk.

“Hey everyone, I just want to show you a family that I met,” she tells viewers, while speaking in an accent. “They’re a Syrian refugee family that I’m really worried about. They really need help.” Lohan then offers to get the family a hotel room. Things then escalate when she began focusing on the family's children and offers to take them in for the night.

“If someone is offering them a home and a bed, which is me at the moment, give it to them," she insists. While it's unclear if the family can understand Lohan, they then eventually pick up their stuff, which Lohan takes as a sign that they are going with her.

As they start walking past her, she begins following then and accusing them of trafficking their children.

"They’re trafficking children.” Lohan says before threatening them. “I won’t leave until I take you. Now I know who you are. Don’t f**k with me.” As she tries to get a hold of one of the children, the mom appears to push Lohan and the video ends with Lohan crying.

"I'm, like, in shock right now," she says. "I'm just so scared."

Earlier this week, Lohan made a rare appearance at the Saint Laurent runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

Over the summer, the actress spent time in Mykonos, Greece, where her MTV reality show is set to take place. See more in the video below.

