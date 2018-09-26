Lindsay Lohan Makes Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Week
Lindsay Lohan is back and it's got everyone talking!
The actress and entrepreneur, who rarely attends public events, made a surprise appearance at the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2019 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week.
Following the viral video of her dancing at her beach club in Mykonos -- the subject of her new MTV reality show -- Lohan stunned in a long-sleeve black mini dress and sleek hairdo, accompanied by brother Dakota.
The fashion show was a star-studded one with lots of other celebs that occupied the front row. See who attended ahead.
Kate Moss
Alison Brie and Dave Franco
Nicole Richie
G-Eazy
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Salma Hayek
Cindy Crawford
Amber Valletta
Watch ET go backstage at Monse's NYFW show:
