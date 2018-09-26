Lindsay Lohan Makes Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Week

Lindsay Lohan is back and it's got everyone talking!

The actress and entrepreneur, who rarely attends public events, made a surprise appearance at the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2019 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week.

Following the viral video of her dancing at her beach club in Mykonos -- the subject of her new MTV reality show -- Lohan stunned in a long-sleeve black mini dress and sleek hairdo, accompanied by brother Dakota.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The fashion show was a star-studded one with lots of other celebs that occupied the front row. See who attended ahead.

Kate Moss

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Nicole Richie

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

G-Eazy

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Salma Hayek

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cindy Crawford

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Amber Valletta

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Watch ET go backstage at Monse's NYFW show:

RELATED CONTENT:

Mandy Moore Is Flamenco Dancer Chic in Red Dress at ‘This Is Us’ Premiere

Cardi B Serves Up a Major Look While In Paris -- See the Stunning Gown!

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Shows Off Burgeoning Baby Bump After Workout Class

Related Gallery