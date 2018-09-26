Mandy Moore was looking red hot to celebrate the premiere of This Is Us’ third season on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old actress, who plays supermom Rebecca Pearson on the beloved NBC family drama, looked stunning at the Paramount Studio premiere of her show.

Clad in a red and black fitted Azzedine Alaia dress, Moore's look embraced her inner flamenco dancer, sweeping her brunette locks up into a glamorous up ‘do. The fitted bodice of the dress flared out at her hips, showing off her hourglass frame.

On the red carpet, Moore also posed with her on-screen husband, Milo Ventimiglia, who played dad Jack Pearson on the show.

Moore opened up to ET on the red carpet at the event, saying, “I’m going on fumes, but I’m all good. I’m with my family. We’re like — look down the red carpet and I see everyone’s smiling faces and that keeps you going.”

She added that despite being three seasons in, she’s still just as excited to share the new content with fans.

“You would think at season three it would feel like an old hat to hand with one another and watch the show, but it’s not. It’s still as exhilarating. We look at each other and squeeze each others’ hands, like, we’re so proud to be a part of all of this together.”

After starting off her day on the Today show in New York City, Moore was ready to hit the sack by the time she made it home, showing her excited dogs on Instagram Stories.

“This is quite an after party, guys!” she quipped.

