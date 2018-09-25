Mandy Moore stunned in a daring white dress by Turkish-Parisian brand Dice Kayak while she attended the Dujour magazine cover party in New York City.

The This Is Us actress proved she can pull off anything in the structural dress with ruffle statement shoulders and skirt -- a far more interesting, fashion-forward alternative to a basic little white dress.

Moore completed the outfit with minimalist accessories to focus all the attention on the frock, thanks to her black ankle-strap sandals and Gabriela Hearst pouch bag.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The side-parted, slicked-back 'do, ear crawler and purple eyeshadow and liner added to the elevated, modern look. (And it's an easy way to add a little pop of color.)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

See Moore's reaction to the cast of Queer Eye dubbing her best dressed:

RELATED CONTENT:

Michael Kors Buys Versace for $2.12 Billion

Meghan Markle Attends Her First Solo Royal Engagement in Stunning Black Dress

Jennifer Lopez Shimmers During Glam Date Night With Alex Rodriguez

Related Gallery