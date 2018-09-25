Meghan Markle is stepping out on her own!

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex arrived at The Royal Academy on Tuesday to attend the opening of its Oceania exhibit. Wearing a below-the-knee black Givenchy dress with velvet details and sheer sleeves, Meghan was glowing as she entered the event.

The duchess opted for light makeup, sparkly studs and Aquazzura pumps to complement the dress, which also featured a middle slit. She rocked straight hair again, in lieu of her signature effortless waves.

The occasion is a big one for the new royal, as it marks her first solo appearance since marrying Prince Harry in May. The date holds significance as well. On the same date last year, Meghan joined her then-beau out in public for the first time at the Invictus Games.

On Monday, the duke and duchess attended the Coach Core Awards in Loughborough, England. Last week, Meghan gave her first royal speech in honor of her new cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook.

The busy schedule of events come just weeks before the couple is set to depart on their first fall tour of New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga and Australia, which will begin in mid-October.

