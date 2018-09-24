Meghan Markle Swaps Signature Waves for a New Sleek Hairstyle

Meghan Markle debuted a new hairstyle on Monday as she attended the Coach Core Awards with Prince Harry.

The duchess, who has made effortless waves and messy buns her signature look, rocked sleek, straightened tresses, which showed off her gorgeous hair's length and layers.

The pin-straight style complemented her voluminous, ruffled navy blue Oscar de la Renta belted top and black Altuzarra trousers. The royal got active on the court at Loughborough University as she tossed around balls (in heels, no less!) during the event that celebrated young athletes.

Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles as they laughed and cuddled up to each other.

Although we love seeing romantic, undone waves on the former actress, it's so refreshing to see a different look on her, which is encouraging us to straighten our own locks for a polished, slick result like hers.

If you're a fan of effortless waves, follow celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan's easy tutorial:

