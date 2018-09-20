Prince Harry to the rescue!

The Duke of Sussex pulled an adorable move in London, England, on Thursday, saving wife Meghan Markle from what could have been a hair disaster.

While the two were hosting a party at Kensington Palace, a gust of wind almost ruined the former Suits star's perfectly styled 'do.

But thanks to Prince Harry, Meghan continued to look flawless! Once the wind started to settle down a bit, the royal flattened the top of her hair, proving once and for all he's #HusbandGoals.

When you just have to flatten down the wife’s hair on a windy day ... pic.twitter.com/4E7L3iurB7 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018

Thursday's event was in honor of the newly released cookbook Meghan helped create, Together: Our Community Cookbook, and it was a special day for Meghan for many reasons.

In addition to this being a party for her "first project" as a royal, she also gave her first royal speech as the Duchess of Sussex. Additionally, her mother, Doria Ragland, was in attendance, marking the first time she was able to join Meghan and Harry for an official engagement since the royal wedding back in May.

