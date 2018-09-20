Meghan Markle gets it from her mama!

Along with her husband, Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex hosted a party at Kensington Palace on Thursday, where she and her mother, Doria Ragland, made a stylish appearance together.

The mother-daughter duo looked sophisticated and sweet, smiling as they made their way into the event, which was in honor of the newly released Together: Our Community Cookbook.

Meghan wore a comfy black top by TUXE Bodywear ($110, tuxebodywear.com), which she paired with Misha Nonoo's Saturday Skirt ($250, mishanonoo.com) and the Sarah Flint Jay Pump in black suede ($395, sarahflint.com). The former Suits star brightened up the look with a bright blue wool button-front coat from Smythe, which retails for $1,1195 (saksfifthavenue.com).

For her part, Doria opted for an all-neutral ensemble, styling her high-waisted beige pants with a matching top. She completed the look with ankle-strap heels, a patterned shawl worn over her shoulders and simple jewelry.

This was an extra exciting moment for Doria, as it marked the first time she was able to join her daughter and Prince Harry for an official engagement since the royal wedding back in May.

