Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are taking a cue out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's playbook!

The newly engaged couple is clearly smitten with one another and attended yet another public event together over the weekend.

The 25-year-old singer and 36-year-old actress were photographed at the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week on Friday, and couldn’t keep from doting on one another.

From entering the event with their hands clasped together to beaming at each other as they posed for photographers, the stunning pair were clearly smitten. Jonas took to Instagram to share a sweet black-and-white photo of himself holding hands with Chopra.

Getty Images

The two also both posted a pic with designer Lauren. “The man. The myth. The Legend. @ralphlauren," Jonas wrote.

For the special occasion, Jonas donned a white tuxedo, black pants and a matching black bow tie, while Chopra dazzled in a black-and-silver houndstooth gown with a high collar and long sleeves.

Getty Images

While all the images of the couple were stunning, it was the portrait they took with photographer Alexi Lubomirski at the event that got people talking. In the gorgeous pic, Jonas is sitting on a chair as Chopra is on the ground leaning against his legs and flashing her new engagement ring.

The image is highly reminiscent of a similar engagement photo Lubomirski took of Chopra’s pal, Meghan Markle, and her then-fiance, Prince Harry, last December ahead of their royal wedding.

Chopra attended Harry and Meghan's May nuptials solo, and went public with her romance with Jonas not long after. A few months later, news broke that the Quantico star and "Jealous" singer were engaged.

In addition to their red carpet appearance on Friday, the couple was extra adorable on The Tonight Show. When host Jimmy Fallon asked Chopra, who was seated in the audience, if she and Jonas have a celebrity nickname, she shouted back an inaudible response. Jonas clarified, “She likes ‘Prick.’”

