Serena Williams might have played (and dominated) Karolina Pliskova during Tuesday night’s U.S. Open match in Queens, New York, but it was a doubles pairing in the crowd that had fans interested!

Priyanka Chopra attended the event to watch her friend play and brought along her fiance, Nick Jonas, and her future brother-in-law, Joe Jonas, as well as his fiancee, Sophie Turner.

The foursome cheered on Williams from the stands, chatting, and even goofed off together. At one point, Joe and Sophie were seated behind Nick and Priyanka and the two ladies were photographed high fiving each other as Joe proudly looked on.

They were also joined in the crowd by Chopra’s mother, Madhu Akhouri Chopra.

The Quantico actress shared a pic from the event to Instagram, writing, “It’s a #famjam at the #usopen @nickjonas @sophiet @joejonas @madhumalati.”

Sophie seems thrilled to bring Priyanka into the Jonas fold. Last month she shared the couple’s engagement photo to Instagram, writing, “Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such a beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra. I love you both @nickjonas.”

The Jonas brothers have been doing lots of bonding lately. On Monday, Joe and Sophie were joined by Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas, at another match in the U.S. Open. Joe and Kevin ended up on the big screen and decided to lock arms and chug their beers.

