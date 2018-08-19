Sophie Turner couldn't be more excited to be part of a family with Priyanka Chopra.

The Game of Thrones actress, who is engaged to musician Joe Jonas, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture of Chopra and her new fiance, Nick Jonas, from their beautiful engagement ceremony over the weekend.

"Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such a beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law," Turner captioned the snapshot showing the Quantico actress and the "Chains" singer gazing into each other's eyes while her stunning new diamond ring sparkled on her hand.

"I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra," she added. "I love you both @nickjonas."

The post comes hours after the newly engaged couple opened up their personal lives to the world with a number of snapshots from their heartwarming engagement ceremony in Mumbai, India.

The huge celebration, which is known as a Roka ceremony in India, included members from both stars' families, and was covered extensively by Indian Express, who ran numerous snapshots from the grand occasion.

One thing that stood out in nearly every photo was the impossible-to-miss 5-carat sparkler the singer popped the question with, after the pair had been dating for a matter of months. However, if their golden "NP" logo at their celebration is any indication, both stars are in this with their whole hearts.

For more on Chopra and Jonas' whirlwind romance, check out the video below.

